expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

EMT Ryan Wilkenfield and Paramedic Heather Waites reunite with a baby they pulled from icy waters and resuscitated after a February wreck in Port Arthur. (Monique Batson/The News)

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.

By Monique Batson

Published 12:32 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

It’s not often that Paramedic Heather Waites and EMT Ryan Wilkenfield get to reunite with the people they save.

So it was no surprise Wednesday when tears began to flow as a family they pulled from freezing waters in February surprised them at an event.

The Acadian Ambulance Service employees knew they were being presented with the EMS for Children Crew of the Year Award. But the biggest honor came after the plaques.

On Feb. 17, a family was traveling down U.S. 69 about two miles from the Medical Center of Southeast Texas when their vehicle hydroplaned, flipped and landed upside-down in a median filled with icy water.

Waites and Wilkenfield were en route to the hospital with a patient when they witnessed the crash. They stopped and entered the freezing water, pulling five people from the vehicle.

But then a woman said her one-month-old son was still inside.

Ryan Wilkenfield and Heather Waites had no idea a family they saved in February would be appearing at their award ceremony Wednesday. (Monique Batson/The News)

“They didn’t know there was another baby in the car,” the mother, who asked not to be identified, told Port Arthur Newsmedia. “I just wanted to know, was he fine? Was he breathing? That was the biggest concern — was he breathing?”

He wasn’t. And he had no pulse.

The EMTs were able to resuscitate the infant, and then piled everyone in the back of the ambulance with the patient they were already transporting.

They knew prior to Wednesday’s ceremony that the baby had been released from the hospital and had recovered. But the last time they saw him, he was intubated and getting ready for a transport to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“I am such a mom and grandma that I need to count his toes, and I need to count his fingers, and I need to smell and hold him,” Waites said, voice shaking, as she cradled the 4-month-old close to her chest. “I needed to see this aspect to erase (the bad memories from the scene). This is just…I can’t even.”

Ryan Wilkenfield and Heather Waites stand in shock as the family enters the room — the first time they’ve been together since the February crash. (Monique Batson/The News)

While it was the first time she had physically held the child, he’s been close to her since that night.

Under her shirt was a silver, heart-shaped necklace engraved with the baby’s name. It was a gift from her daughter, along with a note that read: “The necklace represents (name). While his heart may have stopped for a short while, it continues to beat because of you.”

Wilkenfield said he “blacked out” when the family appeared.

“I was in shock,” he said. “I don’t even know if I can describe it. It took a minute to register. God, this is amazing. It makes my day.”

The mother of the family said the child is fine and growing perfectly.

“I’m just thankful that they were there to help us,” she said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.

“Justice was served.” Police hope arrest calms fears of Pear Ridge neighborhood.

Reactions vary with Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG school leaders following end of mask mandates

See how local educators plan to use Indorama STEM grants to benefit students

Lifestyle

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.

Local

“Justice was served.” Police hope arrest calms fears of Pear Ridge neighborhood.

Education

Reactions vary with Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG school leaders following end of mask mandates

Education

See how local educators plan to use Indorama STEM grants to benefit students

Business

Reserve at Pinewood Village is built to be your home

High School Sports

Bulldogs student athletes take lead in 7-on-7 competition

Columns

MARY MEAUX: Industry, teacher partnership benefits students

Local

Nederland High’s Jackson Evans wins new car through attendance giveaway contest

Local

6-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Port Arthur had life-threatening injuries

Local

Port Arthur Police SWAT make arrest tied to Hurricane Laura burglaries

Beaumont

UPDATE: I-10 lanes back open after flipped 18-wheeler Wednesday morning

Local

5:30 a.m. UPDATE: National Weather Service breaks down Port Arthur, Mid County forecast

Business

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Business

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Local

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

High School Sports

PNG’s Tristan Abshire keeps hitters guessing with precision pitching

Education

Jackson Evans, Karrie Anders named Miss and Mr. Nederland High School

College/Pro Sports

LSCPA softball runner up in NJCAA regional tournament

Golf

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Koenig sinks 9-iron twice for an ace and an eagle

Beaumont

Free admission night planned at South Texas State Fair

Local

Fire damages longtime Port Arthur favorite Nick’s Pit

Local

Port Arthur education leaders react to governor ending mask-wearing mandates

Local

Severe weather soaks spirits in rain-ravaged area – “We’re trying to hang in there”

Local

Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather