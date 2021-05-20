Friendswood tops PNG; Indians one game from elimination

The Port Neches-Groves Indians are one game away from elimination after losing 4-2 to Friendswood at Baytown Sterling Thursday evening.

Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Sterling.

The Indians were the first team to score on the Mustangs this postseason.

The Indians were able to hold the No. 1-ranked team scoreless until the fourth inning when the Mustangs hit a two-run homer.

Friendswood tacked on two more runs in the fifth.

PNG catcher Ryan Sosa hit in Blake Bost in the sixth to bring the score to 4-1. Dean Guidry hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to bring a runner home, but that was as far as the PNG rally would get.