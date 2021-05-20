PNG student athletes sign letters of intent to pursue college dreams

Seven Port Neches-Groves student athletes signed letters of intent to continue their playing career to the college level Wednesday.

The players from the school’s football and baseball programs signed their letters in the PNG gym.

PNG quarterback Blake Bost signed to be a preferred walk-on at Texas A&M. Receiver Brady Nail and linebacker Christian Sullivan signed to play at East Texas Baptist University.

Twin brothers Landen Vaughn (offensive lineman) and Lance Vaughn (running back) signed to play at Coe College.

Dean Guidry signed to play baseball at Bossier Parish Community College, while pitcher and first baseman Tristan Abshire agreed to play at Richland Community College.