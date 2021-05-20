expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Colin Prosen displays his award from the city council outside Port Neches City Hall. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PNG coach Colin Prosen jumps into action, saves man from drowning

By Mary Meaux

Published 6:18 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

PORT NECHES — Colin Prosen’s years as a lifeguard working at the Groves Swimming Pool kicked into gear earlier this month, enabling him to save the lives of two boaters.

On May 10, Prosen and a student were fishing in the Neches River when he saw a man and wife at the boat ramp. The couple’s boat began to drift away and they fell out.

The woman got to safety, but the man tried to retrieve his boat. However, the closer he got the further the boat drifted. Prosen, a former lifeguard, jumped in and swam back with the man.

Port Neches Fire Chief Eloy Vega, left, congratulates Colin Prosen, right, on Thursday while city council members clap. (Mary Meaux/The News).

“He told me if I had not jumped in he could only go five or 10 feet more,” Prosen said.

For his lifesaving work, the Port Neches City Council honored him Thursday with a Certificate of Heroism.

Prosen, who just happens to be a soccer coach Port Neches-Groves High School, said he felt proud to have received the certificate but didn’t really feel he deserved it.

In fact, he hoped news of the lifesaving event would slide by without him receiving any recognition.

Port Neches Fire Chief Eloy Vega, who was receiving a proclamation Thursday declaring the month of May 2021 as National Water Safety Month, highlighted Prosen during his presentation.

“The water is very beautiful but at the same time it can be dangerous. Mr. Prosen risked life and limb on May 10 when two boaters went into the Neches River,” Vega said. “He happened to be in the area, and he saved both of their lives. Had it not been for him and his efforts, and his training as a lifeguard, those individuals would not be here today.”

Prosen offered a few words of advice, saying “if you see someone in trouble do the right thing and help out.”

Port Neches Fire Department firefighters shakes hands with Colin Prosen. (Mary Meaux/The News)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Arrest made, manslaughter charges pending after 3 people killed in Port Arthur crash

National Hurricane Center: Possible tropical depression/storm to make landfall Friday night

Saturday fundraiser benefits Port Neches Groves Youth Football Association field construction

Memorial educator Azineth Buan finalist for LifeChanger of the Year

Local

Arrest made, manslaughter charges pending after 3 people killed in Port Arthur crash

Local

National Hurricane Center: Possible tropical depression/storm to make landfall Friday night

Entertainment

Saturday fundraiser benefits Port Neches Groves Youth Football Association field construction

Education

Memorial educator Azineth Buan finalist for LifeChanger of the Year

Education

Change in interest rate lowers expected tax increase for PNGISD bond

Business

BestMed Urgent Care strives to provide top healthcare choice in region

Local

PHOTOS: Jack in the Box has hit the road

Local

UPDATE: Arrest made; 3 killed in head-on Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Local

PNG coach Colin Prosen jumps into action, saves man from drowning

News Main

Nederland’s Megan Do to play in state championship

Local

Health Department reports COVID-related death of Mid County woman

Local

National Weather Service warns of flash flood concern Thursday in Port Arthur, Mid County

Lifestyle

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.

Local

“Justice was served.” Police hope arrest calms fears of Pear Ridge neighborhood.

Education

Reactions vary with Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG school leaders following end of mask mandates

Education

See how local educators plan to use Indorama STEM grants to benefit students

Business

Reserve at Pinewood Village is built to be your home

Columns

MARY MEAUX: Indorama, teacher partnerships benefit local students

Local

Nederland High’s Jackson Evans wins new car through attendance giveaway contest

Local

6-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Port Arthur had life-threatening injuries

Local

Port Arthur Police SWAT make arrest tied to Hurricane Laura burglaries

Beaumont

UPDATE: I-10 lanes back open after flipped 18-wheeler Wednesday morning

Local

5:30 a.m. UPDATE: National Weather Service breaks down Port Arthur, Mid County forecast

Business

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location