expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Apartment officials, community supporters and city leaders cut the ribbon at Reserve at Pinewood Village, which just celebrated one year in operation and missed out on an official grand opening in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Reserve at Pinewood Village is built to be your home

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:24 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

Reserve at Pinewood Village had an ambitious plan when opening in March of 2020 — delivering unprecedented lifestyle in a new apartment home community.

That also happened to be the same time a global pandemic made its impact felt locally, nearly bringing all business to a halt.

“I expected us to be higher in occupancy, but given the situation and hand that was dealt to us, we are now at 63 percent occupied, which is not bad for everything we have had to go through,” property manager Laci Becker said.

Property manager Laci Becker talks about the many amenities offered at Reserve at Pinewood Village. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

The perseverance gave the community and Reserve at Pinewood Village something to celebrate this month as business and city leaders gathered for an official ribbon cutting.

Speakers included Mayor Thurman Bartie and former Lt. Governor Ben Barnes, who is an investor in the development.

“(Barnes) is so big in the community. It helps us with exposure, because he knows a lot of people and has a good relationship with everyone,” Becker said.

Former Lt. Governor Ben Barnes, pictured, is an investor in the development. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Reserve is located at 8849 Pinewood Drive in Port Arthur, located near Highways 69 and 73.

“We have a product that nobody else in the area has, especially with our attached garages,” Becker said. “We have a wonderful customer service team, and our location is great. It’s easy access to everything in town.”

There are one, two and three-bedroom units available to lease. Each includes upgraded kitchen appliances, granite countertops and private entrances. There is no shared spaces or group stairways.

The grounds include a resort style pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse with conference room and business center.

Becker asks those interested in learning more to call the staff at 409-299-4445 to schedule a tour. Special accommodations can be arranged if someone is only available to visit after business hours.

An online application process is also available.

“We have plenty of ways for everyone to take a look and apply,” Becker said.

Reserve at Pinewood Village officials stress their goal is to exceed expectations with great floor plans, 9-feet ceilings, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer.

Learn more at reserveatpinewoodvillage.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.

“Justice was served.” Police hope arrest calms fears of Pear Ridge neighborhood.

Reactions vary with Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG school leaders following end of mask mandates

See how local educators plan to use Indorama STEM grants to benefit students

Lifestyle

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.

Local

“Justice was served.” Police hope arrest calms fears of Pear Ridge neighborhood.

Education

Reactions vary with Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG school leaders following end of mask mandates

Education

See how local educators plan to use Indorama STEM grants to benefit students

Business

Reserve at Pinewood Village is built to be your home

High School Sports

Bulldogs student athletes take lead in 7-on-7 competition

Columns

MARY MEAUX: Industry, teacher partnership benefits students

Local

Nederland High’s Jackson Evans wins new car through attendance giveaway contest

Local

6-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Port Arthur had life-threatening injuries

Local

Port Arthur Police SWAT make arrest tied to Hurricane Laura burglaries

Beaumont

UPDATE: I-10 lanes back open after flipped 18-wheeler Wednesday morning

Local

5:30 a.m. UPDATE: National Weather Service breaks down Port Arthur, Mid County forecast

Business

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Business

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Local

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

High School Sports

PNG’s Tristan Abshire keeps hitters guessing with precision pitching

Education

Jackson Evans, Karrie Anders named Miss and Mr. Nederland High School

College/Pro Sports

LSCPA softball runner up in NJCAA regional tournament

Golf

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Koenig sinks 9-iron twice for an ace and an eagle

Beaumont

Free admission night planned at South Texas State Fair

Local

Fire damages longtime Port Arthur favorite Nick’s Pit

Local

Port Arthur education leaders react to governor ending mask-wearing mandates

Local

Severe weather soaks spirits in rain-ravaged area – “We’re trying to hang in there”

Local

Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather