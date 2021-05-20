Robert Henry Sr. was born on August 22, 1936 in Simmesport, LA to the late Will and Pearl Henry.

He attended Simmesport High School.

After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy from 1953 until 1957.

Robert leaves to cherish his life, love and precious memories, his children, Gloria Bernard (Jimmy) , Robert Henry Jr. (Martini) of Port Arthur, TX and Joseph Henry (Carman) of Gary, IN; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two special cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Christian Faith Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.