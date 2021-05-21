Gulf storm system to make landfall along middle of Texas coast later tonight

As of 6:45 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center has lowered the chance for tropical formation in the western Gulf to 50 percent.

That system will make landfall on the middle Texas coast later tonight.

“Our region will still be vulnerable to heavy rains and flooding tonight if a rain band forms in the Gulf and moves inland,” National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said. “That has not happened yet, but we will continue to monitor.”

In addition to the heavy rain threat, tides will run 1 to 2 feet above normal, causing minor coastal flooding.

Erickson said winds near the coast are gusting in the 25 to 45 mph range and that will continue until the system moves inland over Texas tonight.