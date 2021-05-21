Mary Aline Bourgeois, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 15, 2021 after a short illness.

She was born January 17, 1928 in Port Arthur, Tx to Robert Jewel and Hattie Beatrice Drummond. She married her husband, Paul Bourgeois in July of 1947 who proceeded her in death in 2019.

They were happily married for 72 years, had three children, Paul Allen Bourgeois of La Quinta, CA (married to Coleen Sylvester); Sandra Bourgeois English of Panama City Beach, FL (married to Kerry English); and Harold Lee Bourgeois of Groves, TX (married to Diane Kaye Bourgeois).

Aline loved to cook and entertain, from full course meals and place settings over many family gatherings to coffee and cookies in the afternoon for drop in visitors.

She spent many years with her family at their lake home on Toledo Bend only vacating it in their late years.

She loved playing cards and even taught her grandchildren how to play poker, although bridge was her favorite as she played her entire life. She was an avid reader, sewed and made jewelry.

She was a devout Catholic attending services every Saturday evening at St. Peters Church in Groves, TX and would volunteer to prepare food for bereavement services.

For many years Aline worked for the Beaumont County Sheriff. She proudly displayed her badge next to her driver’s license just in case she was asked to show it.

She retired in the early 1980’s and took up golf a few years later at the age of 62 to play with her husband.

After his passing in 2019, Aline moved in with her daughter and son-in-law and lived with them in Florida the last two years of her life.

Her life was a living testament to serving her family.

Aline is survived by her three children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her sister and three brothers, a grandson, and two great grandchildren.

All of these she loved and touched deeply.

She will be laid to rest beside Paul Bourgeois, the love of her life, on Tuesday, May 25th at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Cemetery, 3900 Twin City Highway, Groves, TX 77619.

Please join the family to celebrate her life for fellowship over a meal together immediately following the gravesite service at Golden Triangle Church on the Rock, 6355 US 69 Access Road, Beaumont, TX 77705.

Flowers may be sent the same day as the service to Church on the Rock at 6355 US 69 Access Road, Beaumont, TX 77705 or to Greenlawn Cemetery, 3900 Twin City Highway, Groves, TX 77619. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the COTR Food Bank at the church’s address.

Until we eat again, Aline, may you rest in peace.