May 21, 2021

National Hurricane Center increases chance for tropical development to 60% 

By PA News

Published 1:15 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

As of 1 p.m. today, The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico to 60 percent.

A tropical depression or tropical storm may form before it moves inland across the northwest Gulf coast Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast remains the same for the region — expecting rain bands from this system to move inland this afternoon and tonight across the area.

“Many times the bands with the heaviest rains occur at night, so even if we do not see significant development this afternoon, the risk remains high through tonight,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“One to three inches is the forecast for rain totals, but if a band sits over the same area for a few hours it could produce over ten inches of rain, which would flood homes and businesses.

“Stay vigilant, and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are issued for your area.”

