May 21, 2021

National Weather Service: Sitting rain bands could drop 10 inches of rain

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Friday, May 21, 2021

With the weak low pressure area in the western Gulf, the National Weather Service is expecting bands of showers and thunderstorms to move onshore through Friday afternoon and evening.

With the saturated grounds, it will not take much to flood streets.

“Rainfall totals (Friday) afternoon and tonight are 1 to 3 inches, but if a rain band sits over the same region for more than a few hours, you could see over 10 inches of rain,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“If that happens, we could see water entering homes and businesses. When we issue flash flood warnings, stay off the roads until the water recedes.”

In addition, tides are running above normal, and could run 2 to 3 feet above normal Friday evening.

This will cause some coastal flooding, but also impede drainage for the I-10 corridor from Beaumont to Lafayette, Louisiana.

