BestMed Urgent Care strives to provide top healthcare choice in region

May 21, 2021

BestMed Urgent Care opened in February in Port Arthur. (Courtesy photo)

By Chris Moore

Published 12:28 am Friday, May 21, 2021

In 2016, BestMed Urgent Care opened its doors in Lumberton for those in need of medical attention. In February, the urgent care provider opened its third location at 8465 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Director of Operations Scott Haggard said the facility mainly deals with short-term needs.

“We do some of the chronic illnesses and things like that,” he said. “If someone needs their blood pressure medicine refilled and they can’t get to their doctor for a month, we will help them out in the short term. If someone comes in with a head cold and needs treatment right then, or someone has pain right now from an injury, we can help.”

BestMed opened a location in Vidor in 2018.

“We started to look for a third location and that is how we ended up in the Port Arthur area,” Haggard said. “We thought the demographics in the area were very good. We thought there was still a need for the people of Port Arthur to have more urgent care and have more options.”

A patient room at BestMed Urgent Care. (Courtesy photo)

Haggard said one of the services that sets BestMed apart from other urgent care facilities is its x-ray machine.

“We do laceration repairs,” he said. “We also do splint and broken bones, as well. People come in with ear impactions and we can unclog ears. We do laboratory, as well. We do pretty much every swab you can think of. We do flu to strep to COVID to RSVP. We have a couple different forms of COVID tests. We have the antigen test and the antibody test, which is a blood test. We can send off the molecular test, as well, if we need to.”

Haggard said insurance coverage is a huge determinant in whether or not a person selects one urgent care over another.

“We take almost every insurance in this area,” he said. “We take Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare, Humana, Medicare, Medicare HMOs, Texanplus. We take anything like that. The only big ones we don’t take are any of the Medicaid plans that are market place plans. We are not contracted with any of those.”

The medical service is not done expanding either. Haggard said he has been in contact with people about a fourth location, but said no plans are imminent.

BestMed Urgent Care is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, call 409-344-4220.

