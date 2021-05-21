expand
May 21, 2021

National Hurricane Center: Possible tropical depression/storm to make landfall Friday night

By PA News

Published 6:37 am Friday, May 21, 2021

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico to a medium 40 percent, officials announced Friday morning.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a low level circulation has now formed.

“It will make landfall Friday night along the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coast, possibly as a depression or a storm,” Erickson said. “The main impacts for our region continues to be the heavy rain and flash flooding, as well as minor coastal flooding during high tides.

