expand
Ad Spot

May 22, 2021

Nederland junior Megan Do serves during practice at Nederland high School. Chris Moore/The News

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

By Chris Moore

Published 12:29 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

Nederland tennis player Megan Do made it all the way to the UIL 5A State Championship game before falling in two sets Friday.

Do defeated Reika Nagai from Frisco Centennial 6-1, 6-4 in semifinals action Thursday afternoon.

Do fell 6-1, 6-4 in the finals.

Her coach Jorge Lopez said he was proud of the way the junior preformed.

“I think it is a great accomplishment,” Lopez said. “She is only a junior and she has another chance at it. We did everything right coming into the match. I think she improved, even from regionals. I think she had a chance to win the match…(Thursday) she played really well. She fought and fought. In the first set of the second match, she played the best I have seen her play. She played amazing. Overall, I think it was a good tournament.”

Do said she was surprised by how far she made it.

“It was a shocker, really,” she said. “I wasn’t going in expecting to get anything. I tried my best and I made it to the finals… I think this will give me a lot of motivation for next year. I know what I need to work on and what to push myself towards. I have a higher expectation for my outcome for next year.”

Do said the final match on Friday was physically challenging.

“I had two really tough matches the day before, but I went out there and gave it my best,” she said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t pull through.”

Lopez said Do was cramping prior to the match.

“In the morning, she had low energy,” Lopez said. “She was still cramping from the day before. As the match progressed, she was able to loosen up and played much better. By that time, though, it was too late. The other girl had gained too much confidence. The other girl was also a really good player. She played at a high caliber. She went for every shot.”

In the regional tournament, Do defeated Crystal Zhou, who was the No. 1 seed from Austin Lasa. The match took nearly four hours, Lopez said. Do won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

“I know what Megan is capable of,” Lopez said. “I know she can win state. I think this will help her get better. That is going to be the reason why she lost. That is the way we feel about it.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

PHOTO — See which homes Port Arthur will soon demolish

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

Local

PHOTO — See which homes Port Arthur will soon demolish

Groves

Greater PA The Magazine Vol. 3 is here!

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

Groves

Seahawks, Niedenthal ready to take next step

High School Sports

Bob Hope Athletes of the Year

Local

Gulf storm system to make landfall along middle of Texas coast later tonight

Entertainment

Saturday fundraiser benefits Port Neches Groves Youth Football Association field construction

Education

Memorial educator Azineth Buan finalist for LifeChanger of the Year

Education

Change in interest rate lowers expected tax increase for PNGISD bond

Business

BestMed Urgent Care strives to provide top healthcare choice in region

Local

PHOTOS: Jack in the Box has hit the road

Local

National Hurricane Center increases chance for tropical development to 60% 

Local

Arrest made, manslaughter charges pending after 3 people killed in Port Arthur crash

Local

National Weather Service: Sitting rain bands could drop 10 inches of rain

Local

National Hurricane Center: Possible tropical depression/storm to make landfall Friday night

Local

UPDATE: Arrest made; 3 killed in head-on Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Local

PNG coach Colin Prosen jumps into action, saves man from drowning

News Main

Nederland’s Megan Do to play in state championship

Local

Health Department reports COVID-related death of Mid County woman

Local

National Weather Service warns of flash flood concern Thursday in Port Arthur, Mid County

Lifestyle

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.