May 22, 2021

Greater PA The Magazine Vol. 3 is here!

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

Volume 3 of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is available.

It includes profiles on Mid County educators Jon Deckert and Dena Foust.

We also catch up with recent NFL draft pick and LSU national champion Kary Vincent Jr.

College football diehards need not worry. We also talk with Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson as he prepares for year 3 in the Big 12.

Food and entrepreneur fans go behind the scenes with El Viejo Tony owner Jose Antonio Garcia, who started as a dishwasher and is now planning restaurant ownership across two states.

Other features include features with PNG alumna Chloe Chiasson, who is large-scale multimedia artist in New York City and an interview with Port Arthur native Santos Vargas, who taking over as chair of the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors.

Feel free to pick up a complimentary copy by stopping at our office, 2349 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

If you are interested in receiving a 6-edition-per-year subscription delivered directly to your mailbox, call 409-721-2400 for details.

