expand
Ad Spot

May 22, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Gray hair is a crown, wear it well

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

I will preface this column with an assurance for those of us with gray hair and older age that Isaiah referred to, in the beginning of this major scripture, as a compliment and also referenced to a scripture that says gray hair is a crown.

“Even to your old age and gray hairs I am He, I am He

Who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you.” — Isaiah 46:4  NIV

I have been living in this scripture, in my mind and heart, during this time in our world filled with challenges, elections and various interruptions and changes.

There are mega opportunities to let go of the joy and peace of God, and only God has given us in His Word, filled with promises. He always keeps and will not take back from us!

My husband, Mike and I decided not to put all our joy and peace in each other, as we sometimes let each other down, but to put God first. That joy and peace from Him will overflow on our relationship and all those around us!

This does not mean that I don’t enjoy the fun, poetic, Godly, free personality in Mike and God’s peace that radiates from him as I keep rubbing my arm on him that all that would, hopefully, rub off.

Whenever I am confronted with either a “surprise upset” or day-to-day areas I have neglected to organize for my allotted  time and energy, I go to the Word and pray.

Such relief and peace grows in me and I get right back on track, thanks to my Heavenly Father and His scriptures for me, and a VERY PATIENT husband.

So, if you are younger, know that if you are a child of God, you can look forward to, “The silver-hair is a crown of splendor and glory; it is found in the way of righteousness.” Proverbs 16:31 NIV

Also, the scripture in Isaiah 46:4 is worth reading, daily and powerful for us all. Feel free to SHARE this column with all your friends and family.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

PHOTO — See which homes Port Arthur will soon demolish

Greater PA The Magazine Vol. 3 is here!

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

Local

PHOTO — See which homes Port Arthur will soon demolish

Groves

Greater PA The Magazine Vol. 3 is here!

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

Groves

Seahawks, Niedenthal ready to take next step

High School Sports

Do optimistic after state tennis finals defeat

High School Sports

Bob Hope Athletes of the Year

Local

Gulf storm system to make landfall along middle of Texas coast later tonight

Entertainment

Saturday fundraiser benefits Port Neches Groves Youth Football Association field construction

Education

Memorial educator Azineth Buan finalist for LifeChanger of the Year

Education

Change in interest rate lowers expected tax increase for PNGISD bond

Business

BestMed Urgent Care strives to provide top healthcare choice in region

Local

PHOTOS: Jack in the Box has hit the road

Local

National Hurricane Center increases chance for tropical development to 60% 

Local

Arrest made, manslaughter charges pending after 3 people killed in Port Arthur crash

Local

National Weather Service: Sitting rain bands could drop 10 inches of rain

Local

National Hurricane Center: Possible tropical depression/storm to make landfall Friday night

Local

UPDATE: Arrest made; 3 killed in head-on Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Local

PNG coach Colin Prosen jumps into action, saves man from drowning

News Main

Nederland’s Megan Do to play in state championship

Local

Health Department reports COVID-related death of Mid County woman

Local

National Weather Service warns of flash flood concern Thursday in Port Arthur, Mid County