May 22, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will present The Power of Praying for your Adult Children during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. The presenter will be Kerri Anne Nash.

The church is practicing social distance and mask wearing recommendations given by the CDC. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

