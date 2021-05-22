RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will present The Power of Praying for your Adult Children during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. The presenter will be Kerri Anne Nash.

The church is practicing social distance and mask wearing recommendations given by the CDC. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

