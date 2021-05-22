expand
Ad Spot

May 22, 2021

Tammy Mallaise, senior vice president of people and culture for Zachry Group, speaks at the unveiling of the Southeast Texas Workforce Guide. (Monique Batson/The News)

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

By Monique Batson

Published 10:29 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

An employment guide launched earlier this month by Golden Pass LNG and their construction partner CCZJV has already proved beneficial to community members searching for careers in the industry, representatives said Friday.

“It’s off to a really great start,” said Mary Ann Reid, community affairs advisor for Golden Pass LNG. “We’re very happy with the response we’ve gotten from it.”

The Southeast Texas Workforce Guide is aimed at providing information, training and employment in craft or skilled jobs. And while it was created to help with employment during expansion efforts, it is geared at ensuring applicants can take their experience elsewhere once the project ends.

“That’s what’s so wonderful about it,” Reid said. “Every link leads you to another piece of information that’s useful. This was particular to our project. But because of the craft jobs it addresses, you can now take that, carry it to other industries and companies and continue to work.”

According to information from the company, CCZJV — which is made up of Chiyoda Corporation, McDermott International and Zachry Group — will be hiring thousands of workers for facility development and operations.

Tom Marcotte, director of human resources and training at Golden Pass LNG, previously said they are looking to add 7,000 construction jobs at the peak of the project.

The new website, located at SETXWorkforceGuide.com, provides education, resource requirements and other information on carpentry, electrical services, equipment operation, instrumentation, insulation, labor, concrete, finishing, mechanical services, millwright, painting, pipefitting, reinforced ironwork, rigging, scaffold building, structural steel ironwork, surveying, transportation warehousing, and welding; as well s for operators and maintenance technicians.

Some entry-level construction jobs do not require previous experience.

Interested applicants can use the website to search career options, find locations for high school equivalency certification, enroll in job readiness training, and compete for available jobs within the company.

Students looking to enter the industrial field can use the site to research education and experience requirements, necessary certifications, and other information about the career they wish to enter.

Reid said they received numerous applications just in the first four days after launching the website.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

BREAKING NEWS

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

Local

PHOTO — See which locations Port Arthur has set to demolish

Groves

Greater PA The Magazine Vol. 3 is here!

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

Groves

Seahawks, former PNG standout Cameron Niedenthal ready to take next step

High School Sports

Bob Hope Athletes of the Year

Local

National Hurricane Center updates Gulf of Mexico storm concern

Local

Gulf storm system to make landfall along middle of Texas coast later tonight

Entertainment

Saturday fundraiser benefits Port Neches Groves Youth Football Association field construction

Education

Memorial educator Azineth Buan finalist for LifeChanger of the Year

Education

Change in interest rate lowers expected tax increase for PNGISD bond

Business

BestMed Urgent Care strives to provide top healthcare choice in region

Local

PHOTOS: Jack in the Box has hit the road

Local

National Hurricane Center increases chance for tropical development to 60% 

Local

Arrest made, manslaughter charges pending after 3 people killed in Port Arthur crash

Local

National Weather Service: Sitting rain bands could drop 10 inches of rain

Local

National Hurricane Center: Possible tropical depression/storm to make landfall Friday night

Local

UPDATE: Arrest made; 3 killed in head-on Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Local

PNG coach Colin Prosen jumps into action, saves man from drowning