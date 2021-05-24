expand
Ad Spot

May 24, 2021

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

By PA News

Published 11:00 am Monday, May 24, 2021

BEAUMONT — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System recently welcomed several new leaders in various departments in its ministry.

At the same time, CHRISTUS is honoring the careers of a pair of longtime directors and a well-known physician who are recently retired after a combined 103 years of service to Southeast Texas.

Britni Hidalgo, RN, MSN, serves as the new clinical director of labor and delivery.

She previously worked for CHRISTUS as a PRN associate in the labor and delivery unit starting in May 2019. During that time, she was instrumental in the maternal quality program as St. Elizabeth went through the maternal designation process.

After earning her Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Lamar University in May 2020, Hidalgo worked at the Medical Center of SETX as maternal program manager.

Carmen “Zoe” Rosa has joined CHRISTUS as the laboratory manager.

She had served as laboratory manger II for AdventHealth Orlando with 14 years of lab management experience, overseeing multiple teams across 11 hospitals.

Rosa served as a champion for quality and efficiency improvements throughout that health system, significantly improving department revenue growth while also increasing workflows and productivity.

Keith Irons is now the regional director of environmental care and safety.

His regional position serves the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System and CHRISTUS Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Irons is a 34-year retired veteran from the U.S. Army. He began his career in the military as a private E1 and advanced through the ranks to retire as a lieutenant colonel.

Irons later retired at Fort Polk, Louisiana as the senior safety officer for Combat Hospitals.

After serving as a manager and supervisor in our pharmacy since 2012, Santosh Kalathra now serves as pharmacy director of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. Overall, Kalathra has contributed to the ministry for nearly 16 years.

He is a trusted expert among staff and physicians and has shown an unwavering commitment to patient care. Kalathra takes over this role following the retirement of Tommy Welch.

Welch retired as pharmacy director after 26 years of service to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth. He initially planned to retire in the fall of 2020.

However, he extended his stay to serve and protect the community against the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of natural disasters.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas wishes Welch all the best in his retirement as he plans to spend more time with his wife of 43 years, his two children and his grandchild.

Another recent retiree is Shelly Cooper, who served as the respiratory director for CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. She also delayed her retirement for several months to help lead her team during the pandemic.

This is just one example of why Cooper was a powerful leader in the ministry for more than 35 years. Her dedication and outstanding service to CHRISTUS are hallmarks of Cooper’s legacy within the ministry.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System also said a bittersweet farewell to Robert Birdwell, MD, Oncologist.

He recently started his well-earned retirement after 42 years of dedicated service to the community. In the early years of his career, Birdwell helped in the development and fundraising for the Mamie McFaddin Ward Cancer Center, which is now the home of Texas Oncology.

He also served in various leadership roles including chairperson of the Cancer Committee and co-director of the Breast Cancer Navigation Program.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Local

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

Local

PHOTO — See which locations Port Arthur has set to demolish

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

Groves

Seahawks, former PNG standout Cameron Niedenthal ready to take next step

High School Sports

Bob Hope High School celebrates 2021 Athletes of the Year

Local

National Hurricane Center updates Gulf of Mexico storm concern

Local

Gulf storm system to make landfall along middle of Texas coast later tonight

Entertainment

Saturday fundraiser benefits Port Neches Groves Youth Football Association field construction

Education

Memorial educator Azineth Buan finalist for LifeChanger of the Year

Education

Change in interest rate lowers expected tax increase for PNGISD bond

Business

BestMed Urgent Care strives to provide top healthcare choice in region

Local

PHOTOS: Jack in the Box has hit the road