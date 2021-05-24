Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Bond has been set for Chance Glynn Craddock following a crash that left three Port Arthur residents dead and a child injured.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, place 2 Ben Collins Sr. set bond at $500,000 on each of the three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle. In addition, Craddock must have an interlock system or his vehicle, wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain in the state of Texas as conditions of his bond, Collins said.

As of Monday morning Craddock was still in the Jefferson County Correctional facility.

“My prayers go out to the family,” Collins said. “There’s a 14-year-old dead, two adults dead and a 6-year-old in the hospital.”

Collins said legally he could only set “no bond” in a capital murder case and this is not a capital murder case.

Attorney Doug Barlow of Beaumont is representing Craddock, a Nacogdoches resident.

The crash victims are identified as 14-year-old Ariana Washington, 32-year-old Danny Nichols Jr. and 35-year-old Lamberia McDaniel.

Police said the three victims are Port Arthur residents.

The fatality crash occurred in the 2600 block of Texas 82 at approximately 7:36 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers located the victim’s vehicle and found three people deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge truck traveling north on Texas 82 crossed into southbound traffic, striking a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital for injuries, and a blood search warrant was issued to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to Port Arthur Police.

The crash is under investigation by the PAPD Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Division.