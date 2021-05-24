expand
Ad Spot

May 24, 2021

Chance Glynn Craddock

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

By Mary Meaux

Published 10:31 am Monday, May 24, 2021

Bond has been set for Chance Glynn Craddock following a crash that left three Port Arthur residents dead and a child injured.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, place 2 Ben Collins Sr. set bond at $500,000 on each of the three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle. In addition, Craddock must have an interlock system or his vehicle, wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain in the state of Texas as conditions of his bond, Collins said.

As of Monday morning Craddock was still in the Jefferson County Correctional facility.

“My prayers go out to the family,” Collins said. “There’s a 14-year-old dead, two adults dead and a 6-year-old in the hospital.”

Collins said legally he could only set “no bond” in a capital murder case and this is not a capital murder case.

Attorney Doug Barlow of Beaumont is representing Craddock, a Nacogdoches resident.

The crash victims are identified as 14-year-old Ariana Washington, 32-year-old Danny Nichols Jr. and 35-year-old Lamberia McDaniel.

Police said the three victims are Port Arthur residents.

The fatality crash occurred in the 2600 block of Texas 82 at approximately 7:36 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers located the victim’s vehicle and found three people deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge truck traveling north on Texas 82 crossed into southbound traffic, striking a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital for injuries, and a blood search warrant was issued to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to Port Arthur Police.

The crash is under investigation by the PAPD Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Division.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Local

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

Local

PHOTO — See which locations Port Arthur has set to demolish

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

Groves

Seahawks, former PNG standout Cameron Niedenthal ready to take next step

High School Sports

Bob Hope High School celebrates 2021 Athletes of the Year

Local

National Hurricane Center updates Gulf of Mexico storm concern

Local

Gulf storm system to make landfall along middle of Texas coast later tonight

Entertainment

Saturday fundraiser benefits Port Neches Groves Youth Football Association field construction

Education

Memorial educator Azineth Buan finalist for LifeChanger of the Year

Education

Change in interest rate lowers expected tax increase for PNGISD bond

Business

BestMed Urgent Care strives to provide top healthcare choice in region

Local

PHOTOS: Jack in the Box has hit the road