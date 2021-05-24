Clarice Dorsey departed this earthly life on April 23, 2021.

Clarice was born September 16, 1943 to Clarence Kirkwood Sr and Roberta Kirkwood.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence Kirkwood Sr., Roberta Porter, siblings Shirley Kirkwood, Eddie Kirkwood, John Kirkwood, Ruby Bowie, Troy Martin, Roberta V. Shaw, Debra Ann Lee, and husband Robert Dorsey.

Clarice dedicated 35 years of hard work to Trinity Lutheran Church and 10 years to Dear Care Home health.

She will be remembered for her loving caring spirit.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children Roberta Cezar Ida Kirkwood Williams, Willie Dorsey, Shalonda Dorsey, grandchildren Tracey Eaglin Jr, Marcus Eaglin Sr, Antanasia Nicole Eaglin, Bethany Eaglin, and Corey James.

Great grandchildren, Amaya Eaglin, Marcus Eaglin Jr., Brason Eaglin, Cay-Cay Eaglin, Dearon Jones. Siblings, Clarence Kirkwood Jr., Thelma Ross, Kenneth Kirkwood, Clinton Martin, William Martin and Detra Martin.