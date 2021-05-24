expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Clarice Dorsey

Clarice Dorsey

By PA News

Published 5:27 pm Monday, May 24, 2021
Clarice Dorsey departed this earthly life on April 23, 2021.
Clarice was born September 16, 1943 to Clarence Kirkwood Sr and Roberta Kirkwood.
She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence Kirkwood Sr., Roberta Porter, siblings Shirley Kirkwood, Eddie Kirkwood, John Kirkwood, Ruby Bowie, Troy Martin, Roberta V. Shaw, Debra Ann Lee, and husband Robert Dorsey.
Clarice dedicated 35 years of hard work to Trinity Lutheran Church and 10 years to Dear Care Home health.
She will be remembered for her loving caring spirit.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children Roberta Cezar Ida Kirkwood Williams, Willie Dorsey, Shalonda Dorsey, grandchildren Tracey Eaglin Jr, Marcus Eaglin Sr, Antanasia Nicole Eaglin, Bethany Eaglin, and Corey James.
Great grandchildren, Amaya Eaglin, Marcus Eaglin Jr., Brason Eaglin, Cay-Cay Eaglin, Dearon Jones. Siblings, Clarence Kirkwood Jr., Thelma Ross, Kenneth Kirkwood, Clinton Martin, William Martin and Detra Martin.
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Local

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

Local

PHOTO — See which locations Port Arthur has set to demolish

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

Groves

Seahawks, former PNG standout Cameron Niedenthal ready to take next step