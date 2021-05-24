expand
May 24, 2021

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

By PA News

Published 10:15 am Monday, May 24, 2021

NEDERLAND — Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and new student online registration for the Nederland Independent School District is open for the 2021-22 school year.

Visit https://bit.ly/3wziFqf to complete the registration process.

Returning student online registration is not yet open. This is only for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and new students.

Contact your child’s campus directly with any questions. If a campus contact is not available, call 1-866-752-6850.

Kindergarten Note: A Meet the Teacher event is scheduled for August at each campus. Dates have been posted on the campus social media pages and websites.

