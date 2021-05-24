St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

St. Catherine of Siena School announced Dale Fontenot as the new principal for the 2021-22 school year.

Fontenot is a native of Port Arthur, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1976 and earning a BS in computer science and Masters of Educational Administration from Lamar University.

He worked in the IT field in Houston and Beaumont until beginning a 25-year career in education at Groves Middle School as a math teacher in 1995.

He also held the position of director of information technology, safety & homeland security for 24 years. He was an assistant softball coach for four years and head softball coach at PNG for three years.

Upon his retirement in 2020, Fontenot joined St. Catherine’s family as PE teacher/coach in last August and now looks forward to serving the faculty, staff and students as principal.

Fontenot has been married to his wife, Maria, for 39 years. They have two adult daughters and two grandsons.