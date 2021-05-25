Charles Ray Gutierez, 85, of Groves, Texas passed away at home Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on November 24, 1935 to James Gutierez and Mary Church Gutierez.

Charles was a lifelong area resident and member of St. James Catholic Church. He was also a member of I.B.E.W. – L.U. # 390.

He worked for Chevron as an Electrician for 25 years and retired in 1999.

Charles proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Gloria Gutierez and Mary Lou Thompson, along with a brother, James Gutierez.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Mary Jane Thompson Gutierez of Groves; daughters Susan Gutierez of Dallas, Jennifer Chesnutt and husband Bryan of Houston; son Paul Gutierez and wife Gina of Nederland; grandchildren Joella Gutierez, Caleb Gutierez, Samuel Gutierez, Micaela Gutierez, Gabrielle Gutierez, Halle Chesnutt, Daniel Gutierez and Pearson Chesnutt.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, Texas on Thursday May 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.