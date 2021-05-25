expand
May 25, 2021

Geraldine Stewart

By PA News

Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Geraldine Stewart, 88, of Groves passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

She was born on June 8, 1932 in Vienna, Louisiana to her parents, Obie Otwell and Ruth McBroom Otwell.

Geraldine was a resident of Groves since 1949.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Vester Phillips; her sisters, Naomi  DeRouen and Carolyn Phillips Dupree; her step-brother, Harold Phillips; two nieces, Glenda Wade and Judy Landry.

She is survived by her son, Joel Waller and girlfriend, Jerri McCown  of Port Arthur; her nieces, Tammy Templin, Alicia Nevala and Kelli Morris; her nephews, Leonce Guidry and Todd Guidry.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10 AM till 11 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Geraldine’s life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Due to the Covid-19, all visitors are required to wear face mask or facial coverings while attending service and practice social distancing.

