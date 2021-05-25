expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Myrna Rochelle Joubert (Mitchell)

Myrna Rochelle Joubert (Mitchell)

By PA News

Published 7:33 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Myrna Rochelle Joubert (Mitchell) was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 15, 1956 to the late Joseph Gregory Mitchell and Laura Agnes Mitchell (Mallett).

Rochelle was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Newark, Delaware.

Rochelle was raised and educated in Texas. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur and graduated in 1974.

In 1976, she graduated from Lamar College with an Associate’s degree in Clerical Studies and Accounting.

Afterwards, she began her work career, first at the City of Port Arthur and then working at First National Bank. In 1979, while working at the bank, she met her husband, Marshall Joubert III. Rochelle and Marshall wed on April 12, 1980.

To this union, two daughters were born.

In 1992, Rochelle and her family relocated from Port Arthur to New Castle, Delaware where she worked at Wilmington Trust for 10 years.

Rochelle was a proud Texan and Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed cooking, watching soap operas, sitcoms, Westerns, and spending time with her daughters.

She was a lifelong devout Catholic and was an active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where she was a member of the church choir and a Eucharistic Minister.

In 2002, she suffered a severe stroke which rendered her permanently paralyzed on her left side. Marshall, as a loving and devoted husband of 41 years, took care of his wife for over twenty years up to the day of her death.

Rochelle’s unwavering Catholic faith is what kept her strong throughout the years once she had fallen ill.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Gregory Mitchell, her mother, Laura Agnes Mitchell (Mallett), her eldest brother, Gregory Craig Mitchell, her sister, Lydia Renee Fontenot, and her nephew, Anthony Craig Fontenot.

She leaves behind her husband, Marshall Joubert III; her two daughters, Crystal Annette Joubert and Emily Alyce Joubert; five siblings; Jonathan Mitchell (Corliss); Clarissa Campbell (Wayne); Claudette Bowden (Richard); Alice Mitchell; and Althea Christian (Patrick); two grandsons, James Earl Ware II and Brent DaCosta and a host of other family members to include her nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 6-9 pm at Gabriel Funeral Home located at 3800 Memorial Boulevard, Port Arthur, Texas 77642.

The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Valery Martin Fey

Richard Allen Page

Charles Ray Gutierez

Forrest Lee Hawthorne

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Local

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

Local

PHOTO — See which locations Port Arthur has set to demolish

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’