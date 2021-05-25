Myrna Rochelle Joubert (Mitchell) was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 15, 1956 to the late Joseph Gregory Mitchell and Laura Agnes Mitchell (Mallett).

Rochelle was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Newark, Delaware.

Rochelle was raised and educated in Texas. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur and graduated in 1974.

In 1976, she graduated from Lamar College with an Associate’s degree in Clerical Studies and Accounting.

Afterwards, she began her work career, first at the City of Port Arthur and then working at First National Bank. In 1979, while working at the bank, she met her husband, Marshall Joubert III. Rochelle and Marshall wed on April 12, 1980.

To this union, two daughters were born.

In 1992, Rochelle and her family relocated from Port Arthur to New Castle, Delaware where she worked at Wilmington Trust for 10 years.

Rochelle was a proud Texan and Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed cooking, watching soap operas, sitcoms, Westerns, and spending time with her daughters.

She was a lifelong devout Catholic and was an active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where she was a member of the church choir and a Eucharistic Minister.

In 2002, she suffered a severe stroke which rendered her permanently paralyzed on her left side. Marshall, as a loving and devoted husband of 41 years, took care of his wife for over twenty years up to the day of her death.

Rochelle’s unwavering Catholic faith is what kept her strong throughout the years once she had fallen ill.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Gregory Mitchell, her mother, Laura Agnes Mitchell (Mallett), her eldest brother, Gregory Craig Mitchell, her sister, Lydia Renee Fontenot, and her nephew, Anthony Craig Fontenot.

She leaves behind her husband, Marshall Joubert III; her two daughters, Crystal Annette Joubert and Emily Alyce Joubert; five siblings; Jonathan Mitchell (Corliss); Clarissa Campbell (Wayne); Claudette Bowden (Richard); Alice Mitchell; and Althea Christian (Patrick); two grandsons, James Earl Ware II and Brent DaCosta and a host of other family members to include her nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 6-9 pm at Gabriel Funeral Home located at 3800 Memorial Boulevard, Port Arthur, Texas 77642.

The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.