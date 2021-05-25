expand
May 25, 2021

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

By PA News

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority takes great pride in honoring five members for attaining 50 years of membership in the sorority.

All five were initiated together through the Port Arthur Chapter in the Spring of 1971. Each one has remained steadfast in maintaining service and sisterhood.

They include Esther Dugay, Dorothy Jackson, Frances Jones, Vivian Sneed and Janice Underwood.

Celebrating 25 years of membership after being initiated through the Port Arthur Chapter in the Spring of 1996 are Cheryl Ballou, Sandra Bradford, Octavia Brown-Reed and Angela Dugay.

Mekisha Bazile is entering the sorority through initiation at Prairie View A & M University’s Eta Beta Chapter in the Fall of 1995.

The Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter is also honoring three members for individual accomplishments this sororal year.

The include Dr. Carkenda Griffin, who received her Doctorate’s degree; Ingrid West-Holmes was elected councilwoman for the City of Port Arthur; and Denita Jones was promoted from a classroom instructor in PAISD to an assistant principal.

— Submitted by Ona Walker, president of the Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter.

