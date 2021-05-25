expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Richard Allen Page

By PA News

Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Richard Allen Page, 67, of Groves, Texas passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Beaumont Healthcare Center.

He was born February 14, 1954 to Gayle Andrew Page and Theda Mae Page.

Richard served his country in the United States Navy.

He was a lifelong area resident and was employed as a Tank Cleaner Technician with Hydrochem.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Stacia Gordon of Dallas, TX and Ashley Page of Dallas, TX, sons, Jeremy Page and wife Amanda of Buna, TX and Jason Page and wife Cindy of Omaha, NE, sister, Cathy Mobley of Port Neches, TX, brothers, Tim Page and wife Melissa of Port Neches, TX and Steve Page and wife Cheryl of Katy, TX.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org., P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or 800-708-7644.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Valery Martin Fey

Richard Allen Page

Charles Ray Gutierez

Forrest Lee Hawthorne

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Local

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

Local

PHOTO — See which locations Port Arthur has set to demolish

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’