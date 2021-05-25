expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Sabine Pass’ Travis Mistry poses with his State Championship during his signing day. (Chris Moore/The News)

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

SABINE PASS — Sabine Pass tennis player Travis Mistry might have had one of the best five-day stretches in his young life.

The senior went to the UIL 2A State Championship and walked away with a gold medal last week, and turned around and signed a letter of intent to play tennis at Franciscan University on Monday.

Mistry’s family and friends surrounded the state champ as he put pen to paper in the Sabine Pass gym.

Travis Mistry, of Sabine Pass, signs a letter of intent Monday to play tennis at Fransican University in the fall. (Chris Moore/The News)

“It was surreal,” Mistry said of the signing. “I never once expected anything this grand. Not because the school is cheap or anything. I just expected it to just be a small thing with my family. When I saw everyone here and the way the table was decorated, it was beyond what I could even imagine.”

Mistry said he had been waiting for some scholarships to come through.

“I’ve been talking with them for about two or three years,” he said. “I wanted to go to this college for a while, but funding was an issue. With outside scholarships coming in and they gave me huge money to come there, we were able to afford it. As soon as we could, I called them up and said, ‘Let’s make it happen.’”

The senior said he chose Franciscan University based off of conversations he had with the coach.

Travis Mistry, of Sabine Pass, signs a tennis ball saved from play during his freshman year. (Chris Moore/The News)

“It is a Christian University,” Mistry said. “That was the first thing that drew me to it. All of the other coaches, and I talked to quite a few, had said they will do this or that to get me there, but (Franciscan Tennis Coach Scott Greve) came about it very differently. He said that if God wants me there, he will put me there. When he said that; it just stuck with me.”

Mistry was able to play his friendly rival James Minard, of Dewyville, in his final high school match.

“Before district, we said we both had a chance to go to state,” Mistry said. “I was, arguably, more excited to get to state finals together and represent our area than I was for the match itself, but it felt amazing to come out on top. He played out of his mind and I brought everything I had.”

Both played each other at district, regional and state.

Sabine Pass Tennis Coach Zachary Defrancis said he was proud of his student.

“As a coach, this is what you always want for your student,” he said. “You want to see them work hard. You want to see them motivated. In the end, you want to see them succeed. Travis winning state was the top of the mountain for us. He has worked hard over the last four years to reach this. This is a big deal for him, for me as a coach and for the Sabine Pass as a community.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Local

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

Local

PHOTO — See which locations Port Arthur has set to demolish

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’

Groves

Seahawks, former PNG standout Cameron Niedenthal ready to take next step