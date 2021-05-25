expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Valery Martin Fey

By PA News

Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Valery Martin Fey, 90, of Port Arthur, TX passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 24, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 25, 1930 in San Antonio, TX to Walter Henry Fey and Erna Kneupper Fey, the third of four boys.

He grew up in Converse, TX in the rich German-American culture of his parents’ families.

He attended Converse School for 10 years and finished his last 2 years at St. Gerard’s Parochial High School in San Antonio, graduating in 1948.

Valery enlisted in the U. S. Navy’s USNEV program on his 18th birthday, serving 1 year of active service on the destroyer USS Maddox, plus 8 years of reserve service as a radioman second class.

He became a journeyman carpenter like his father and two older brothers.

He married Marceline Ann Peveto of Port Arthur in November 1953.

Two months later he hired on at DuPont’s Sabine River Works in Orange, TX as a laboratory analyst.

During his 39 years of service, his work expanded to include laboratory instrument repair and laboratory glassware repair before retiring.

Valery’s interests, skills, and hobbies were many, including astronomy, auto mechanics, barbershop quartet singing, carpentry, electronics, fishing, hunting, LIONS Club, machining, organ club, and wine making, among others.

He grew fruit and nut trees, grape vines, and a vegetable garden, which reflected his boyhood upbringing on a farm that included a dairy, using mule-drawn farm implements and picking cotton and corn by hand.

He could repair most things and was always ready to teach others what he knew.

Valery’s deep and devoted Catholic faith was the cornerstone of his life and a strong example to his children and grandchildren.

As a youth, he was an altar boy like his father had been.

As patriarch of his immediate family and, later, his extended Fey family, he prayed for every member during his 6 am exercise walks.

He was a member of the Holy Name Society, the Diocesan Choir, an adult advisor of the CYO, went on many retreats, and with his wife actively befriended and encouraged many of the priests and nuns he came to know.

Valery was preceded in death by his parents, by his brothers W. O. Fey, Kyran Fey, and Curtis Fey, by his sister-in-law Margaret Schumann Fey, and by his daughter-in-law Laura Kafaro Fey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Marceline Peveto Fey, his sons Valery Fey, Jr., and Francis (Lori) Fey, his daughters Eileen (Ruy Castelán) Dyer and Linda (Mark) Gregory, 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, his sisters-in-law Ruby Ann Schumann Fey and Teresa Krizek Fey, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Thursday, 5-6:30 pm at Melancon’s Funeral Home, 1605 Ave H, Nederland, TX with Rosary at 6:30 pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday, 12 noon by Fr. J. C. Coon, Pastor, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church’s Family Center, 4100 Lincoln Ave, Groves, TX with committal following at Calvary Cemetery, 3700 25th St, Port Arthur.

Memorial gifts may be made in Valery’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at (409) 962-0255 specifically designated for repairs to the church.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Valery Martin Fey

Richard Allen Page

Charles Ray Gutierez

Forrest Lee Hawthorne

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Local

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason

Local

PHOTO — See which locations Port Arthur has set to demolish

Local

Jeremy Raley is leading Crime Stopper effort on high school campuses

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to present ‘The Power of Praying’