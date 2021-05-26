expand
May 27, 2021

Autopsy called to determine cause of death after body found Wednesday morning

By PA News

Published 8:50 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

At approximately 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a deceased person in the 100 Block of Sargent Street in Vidor.

A caller advised that when he went to tend to his animals, he located a white male lying in his garden.

The individual appeared deceased.

Responding officers located the body and began a death investigation.

Police said there are no signs of trauma to the body.

Justice of the Peace Rodney Price ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The individual has been identified, and police said his name would be with-held pending notification of his family.

