expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

An instructor at Mathnasium teaches a student math skills by using play money. (Courtesy Photo)

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

By Chris Moore

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Each year, students attend summer school to improve their scores to move on to the next grade.

Math classes are the leading cause for children needing extra help. After one of the most trying school years for students, Mathnasium of Mid County is trying to help students of all ages achieve their goals, whether it is to get back up to speed or get ahead of the game.

The facility is located at 4700 FM 365 in the shopping center next to H-E-B.

The center helps children starting in the first grade up to adults studying for college and vocational tests.

Like many businesses, Mathnasium took a hit during the pandemic, going from averages of approximately 90 students to 18 at the lowest point. As of this week, owner Michael Fertitta said the facility regularly sees approximately 40 students.

Fertitta said the summer is typically a slower time for Mathnasium, as many families take their children out for vacation. But the owner said this year could be different due to the fact several had to stay home or miss significant chunks of school.

“It seems every year, they wait until the last minute,” Fertitta said of summer enrollment.

Mathnasium is located of FM 365 near HEB. (Chris Moore/The News)

Fertitta, a former engineer, took over the location five years ago.

“My wife is lifelong friends with the owner in Beaumont,” he said. “…I like math. I really do. We used a lot of math in our inspection company. We inspected metal offshore and did a lot of flaw detection.”

Fertitta said the center pulls children from as far as Orange County.

“That is how well it works,” he said. “They are willing to make the sacrifice to make the trips to come from Bridge City and Little Cypress.”

When a student enters the program, Mathnasium reaches out to the student’s teacher to help meet the child’s needs, Fertitta said.

“It is all hands on,” he said. “It is all individual because no two kids’ brains are alike… We are not trying to do the teacher’s job. We are here to support the teachers. That is the big thing.”

Mathnasium is not just for students who are behind and need tutoring. Fertitta said many of the people who attend are looking to get ahead of the curriculum.

“We have kids that have been here a long time,” he said. “We have two brothers who are in the enrichment program. They don’t need help with their math. They just want the little extra push. They may come in and need some help on something, but they are really here to jump the gun.”

Fertitta said most of his employees are students from Lamar University.

“My lead instructor, Victoria Kitchens, is amazing,” he said. “She is my rock. She takes care of this place. These kids relate to our young instructors more so than they would an old gray-headed guy like me. The more comfortable the kids are and the more fun they are having, they are learning. That is the big thing. Math and fun don’t go together very often, but it does here.”

For more information, call 409-223-7976 or email midcounty@mathnasium.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Business

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

Local

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Local

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

Education

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Local

Nominate today in PA News Best Of

High School Sports

Memorial unveils 2021 football schedule: “We definitely need to test ourselves early”

High School Sports

Nederland breaks out 2021 football schedule: “It is a great test for kids prior to district”

Groves

PNG coach, players holding heads high after season ends

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend