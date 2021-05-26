Memorial unveils 2021 football schedule: “We definitely need to test ourselves early”

The Memorial Titans released their schedule this week for the 2021 football season.

The Titans will get to sharpen their skills early with a difficult non-district schedule.

Memorial will play Barbers Hill and Crosby in its non-district lineup. The Titans play West Brook in a scrimmage in early August before starting their season against Lancaster at Prairie View A&M on Aug. 27.

The Titans open their district schedule against La Porte at home Sept. 24. The Titans will play Beaumont United Oct. 25 at Memorial Stadium.

“The way the district worked out last year, we definitely need to test ourselves early,” Memorial head coach Brian Morgan said. “We have two good scrimmages against good teams in West Brook and Nederland. We can, kind of, get in shape and check out some younger guys. Lancaster is always really talented. Barbers Hill is going to be good again. We had a close game last year.”

The Titans went undefeated last year in the regular season for the first time in school history before falling in the first round of the playoffs.

Morgan said the goal is to win every game, but he wants to see his team challenged and improve during the non-district games.

“We want to be prepared for the playoffs,” he said. “We understand this schedule is preparing us for the games that matter. The district games are the ones that really, really matter.”

Memorial 2021 Schedule

Date Opponent Time

TBA West Brook TBA

Aug. 19 Nederland TBA

Aug. 27 Lancaster 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 Barbers Hill 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 Crosby 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 *La Porte 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 *Goose Creek 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 *Galveston Ball 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 *Beaumont United 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 *Baytown Lee 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 *Baytown Sterling 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 *Friendswood 7 p.m.

Home games are bold.

* notes district games