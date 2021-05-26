Nederland City Council makes ruling on mask protocol

NEDERLAND — The official requirement for masks within City of Nederland buildings has come to an end.

“At this time, the staff proposes lifting the face covering safety measure effective immediately,” City Manager Chris Duque told city council members this week.

“Patrons will be asked to continue to social distance and wear masks, but it will not be the requirement.”

Present council members unanimously approved Duque’s request.

The same instructions were delivered to city employees on Tuesday.

At Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, the staff opened up a greater number of public computer stations and is continuing to utilize social distancing proceedings.

The library’s large meeting room will be available next month for use by large groups.

The Nederland Swimming Pool is also opening back up for the public, beginning next week. The pool will be open for open swim from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.