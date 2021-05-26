Nominate today in PA News Best Of

The nomination phase in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest is ongoing, but only lasts until May 31.

You can nominate your favorite businesses and people now by visiting panews.com/contests.

The top three businesses per sub-category move forward to the voting phase, which takes place in July.

The winners of Best of 2021 will be announced to the public in September through a special section and will also be online on panews.com/contests.

After nominations are complete this month, we’ll ask the community to choose between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category, and we’ll make the voting phase easier and faster.

Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.