expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

Blake Bost takes a swing at batting practice Tuesday. Chris Moore/The News

PNG coach, players holding heads high after season ends

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Port Neches-Groves baseball players are keeping their heads high after the season ended over the weekend.

Catcher Ryan Sosa said he would remember the most how the team overcame adversity and bonded.

“We started off slow, mainly because we had such a young team,” he said. “Once everyone got in sync, we started to improve and play how we knew we could.”

The Indians wrapped up their season with a Round 3 loss to the No. 1 team in the nation. PNG fell 15-7 to Friendswood in Baytown Friday. The team was the first to score runs on the Mustangs all postseason.

“I really think the area we most improved on throughout the season was the pitching department,” coach Scott Carter said. “Our pitching staff got better every ballgame. Early on in the season, we were walking a lot of people. As the year went on, we cut our walks out and were throwing to weak contact. We had a really good defense all season.”

The team featured 12 seniors, all of whom contributed, Carter said.

“It was an outstanding group,” he said. “You start with kids that have been three-year starters like (Blake) Bost and Dean Guidry and Ryan Sosa. Our senior class was outstanding. We had guys that stepped up. We had Christian Sullivan playing right field and hitting really well. He had a lot of timely hits. They believed in each other.”

Carter said the seniors who did not start regularly were a large part of the program’s leadership.

“I give a lot of credit to Brody Bailey, Reid Landry and Adrian Abshere,” Carter said. “They were great guys on the bench. They did what they were supposed to do. When they were called on, they played. When they weren’t, they were great teammates. They were focused and outstanding. That was a huge backbone for our team. It is easy to be excited when you are a starter. It’s not easy to be a fill-in guy and be excited and that is where we excelled.”

The Indians started the season rough by not winning a single game in the La Porte tournament. PNG finished as district champs, making Carter the first baseball coach in school history to win four titles.

Sosa said he will mostly remember the team’s win over rival Nederland, which led to the players jumping in the canal and dying their heads bleach blonde for the playoff run.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Memorial unveils 2021 football schedule: “We definitely need to test ourselves early”

Nederland breaks out 2021 football schedule: “It is a great test for kids prior to district”

PNG coach, players holding heads high after season ends

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Mickelson thumbed his nose at Father Time’s aura

High School Sports

Memorial unveils 2021 football schedule: “We definitely need to test ourselves early”

High School Sports

Nederland breaks out 2021 football schedule: “It is a great test for kids prior to district”

Groves

PNG coach, players holding heads high after season ends

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend

Groves

Website aimed at providing job training, employment off to ‘great start’

Local

Health Department opening Pfizer clinic today in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur Police ID 3 victims from deadly Thursday crash including a 14-year-old

Local

Speed limit concerns causing review in Port Neches

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do eyes state championship run next year following great postseason