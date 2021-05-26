expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

Port Neches Fire Chief Eloy Vega, left, assistant chief Mike Stegall, Acadian EMT Chris Trevino, firefighter Conner Stevens, firefighter Zach Watts, Capt. Tyler Hebert, engineer/operator Richard Landry and Acadian Ambulance Southeast Texas Operations manager Eddie Burleigh pause for a photo after four of the firefighters and Trevino were given the Meritorious Service Awards Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:27 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

PORT NECHES — Most of the time, first responders don’t know the outcome of their calls.

They arrive at the scene, do what is needed and then leave for the next emergency call.

On Tuesday, four Port Neches firefighters and two Acadian Ambulance EMTs learned the man in a single-vehicle crash they responded to months ago had survived.

Capt. Tyler Hebert, engineer/operator Richard Landry, firefighter Conner Stevens and firefighter Zach Watts, along with Acadian paramedic Michael Manley and EMT Christopher Trevino, each received Meritorious Service Awards from Acadian Ambulance Tuesday.

Manley was unable to attend the event.

Acadian Ambulance Southeast Texas Operations Manager Eddie Burleigh, left, shakes hands with PNFD engineer/operator Richard Landry as he presents him with a Meritorious Service Award. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The call came in Feb. 24, dispatching PNFD and Acadian Ambulance to a wreck where a vehicle struck a utility pole on Magnolia Avenue.

The fire department was first on scene and saw the utility pole leaning over the car. When they approached, they noticed the driver wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. The firefighters pulled the man out of the vehicle and began CPR, said Capt. Tyler Hebert, who has been a firefighter for seven years.

The firefighters then applied an AED, or automated external defibrillator, ventilated the patient with oxygen and defibrillated the patient three times. After the third time, the man regained a pulse and was attempting to breathe on his own.

“That got us thinking that maybe it wasn’t injury-related to the accident but that it caused the accident,” Hebert said.

Firefighters believe the man suffered a medical related incident that led to the crash.

PNFD put the man on a spine board because they did not know the extent of his injuries and had him ready to transport when Acadian arrived. Their medics took over and continued care of the victim and brought him to the nearest hospital. He made a full recovery and was discharged at a later date.

Acadian EMT Chris Trevino, who earned the award along with the others, gave credit to the firefighters, saying they did all the work.

Likewise, the firefighters didn’t feel they needed the recognition, though they appreciated it.

“It’s good hearing that the patient survived, but we don’t do this job for recognition; we do it to save lives,” said Zach Watts, who has been a firefighter for six years.

PNFD Chief Eloy Vega said he is proud of the firefighters, saying this is what they’re trained for and it shows their commitment to the community.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Business

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

Local

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Local

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

Education

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Local

Nominate today in PA News Best Of

High School Sports

Memorial unveils 2021 football schedule: “We definitely need to test ourselves early”

High School Sports

Nederland breaks out 2021 football schedule: “It is a great test for kids prior to district”

Groves

PNG coach, players holding heads high after season ends

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend