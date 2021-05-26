expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

On the list for upcoming road repairs is 12th Street from Austin Avenue to Savannah Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

By Monique Batson

Published 12:29 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Port Arthur City Council on Tuesday approved the third round of a $60 million street repair project, which addresses sections to 113 roads.

“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed that there is progress there,” said Mayor Thurman Bartie. “Citizens contact me and ask about the disrepair of streets in our community. It’s been this way for a while.”

The upcoming round of repairs will cost $2,360,543 in District 1, $2,347,640 in District 2, $1,376,405.56 in District 3 and $4,886,745 in District 4 for a combined total of $10,971,333.56. It was approved by council in 2018 under a lump sum of money to be spread out annually across 5-6 years.

Bartie said residents on roads fixed under the first two rounds have expressed their gratitude.

“I’ve gotten calls from several people who had construction,” he said. “They are delighted about it.”

Scroll through the PDF to see the next round of streets up for repair:

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Business

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

Local

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Local

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

Education

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Local

Nominate today in PA News Best Of

High School Sports

Memorial unveils 2021 football schedule: “We definitely need to test ourselves early”

High School Sports

Nederland breaks out 2021 football schedule: “It is a great test for kids prior to district”

Groves

PNG coach, players holding heads high after season ends

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent

Local

PHOTOS — Demolition begins for new Hospitality Center; improvements for the needy detailed

Local

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Interstate 10

Local

St. Catherine of Siena names new principal for 2021-22

Beaumont

PHOTOS — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas welcomes new directors; celebrates retirements of longtime leaders

Local

Bond set following fatal crash that left 3 Port Arthur residents dead

Education

Nederland Independent School District details pre-k, kindergarten & new student registration plans

Lifestyle

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here! Pick up yours today!

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Local

See where gas prices are going this Memorial Day weekend