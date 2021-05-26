expand
May 27, 2021

Thaddeus Joseph Sanders

By PA News

Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Thaddeus Joseph Sanders, a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Thaddeus was born on August 2, 1958 in Port Arthur, TX to Joseph and Hazel Sanders.

He was a 1976 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School as well as a 1980 graduate of Texas Tech University.

He was employed as Recreation Coordinator in the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Port Arthur until his retirement in 2018.

He enjoyed refereeing basketball recreationally and professionally from Little Dribblers to College level. Thad’s philosophy was “Basketball is life, and everything else is a game.”

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Hazel Sanders and grandson Isaiah Aikels.

Thad leave to cherish his life, love and precious memories, his wife of 29 years, Demetria Sanders; his children, Thaddeus Sanders, Jr, Jordan Woods, Hazel (Terrell) Chase, and Kaleb Sanders; sisters, Johanna (Alfred) Lewis and Sonia Harris; grandchildren, Thayden Sanders, Kyan Sanders, Kaia Sanders and Terrell Chase Jr; mother and father-in-law John and Birdie Roy; devoted future daughters-in-law, Christy Hunter and Joia Sassau; devoted sister-in-law, Xiomar Rogers and devoted brother-in-law, Simone Rogers.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 501 W Thomas Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with Rev. Donald Frank officiating.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

