May 28, 2021

Jacory Donyeal Reynolds and Kamron Tiria Fennell

2 Port Arthur men charged with murder following 2019 shooting death

By PA News

Published 9:31 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

A second and third suspect were arrested Thursday following the 2019 shooting death of a Port Arthur man.

The Port Arthur Police Department announced detectives obtained two murder warrants for the killing of 23-year-old Deshandric Clayton that occurred in October of 2019 at Avery Trace Apartments.

The warrants were issued and served on Jacory Donyeal Reynolds, 22, and Kamron Tiria Fennell, 23.

Both men are Port Arthur residents, and Reynolds and Fennell were already incarcerated at the time the warrants were issued.

The bond on each warrant is $750,000.

Kylan Bazile, a 23-year-old Beaumont resident, was charged in February of 2020 for the same offense and is also currently incarcerated.

Kylan Bazile

Clayton was shot down while in a breezeway at Avery Trace Apartments, 4020 FM 365 in Port Arthur. Witnesses told police that a maroon passenger car reportedly driven by Bazile and occupied by two other people passed by and started shooting at Clayton, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Clayton was struck, causing him to fall to the ground. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A suspect vehicle was located shortly after at Prince Hall Apartments. Police said the vehicle was registered to Bazile and further evidence showed him to be driving at the time of the shooting.

