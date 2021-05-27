expand
May 28, 2021

Anthony Dale Lowe Sr.

By PA News

Published 6:47 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

Anthony Dale Lowe Sr. transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Reverend Lowe was born to the union of Oliver Sr. and Mary Lowe on September 26, 1957, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Anthony graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School where he was a member of the Class of 1976.

He accepted Christ at an early age.

He accepted his calling to become a Reverend at Word of God Teaching, where he was a devoted and faithful active member, until his health started declining.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, 11:00 AM at First Sixth Street Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Funeral Service entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc

