expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Barbara Gail "BG" Joseph

Barbara Gail “BG” Joseph

By PA News

Published 6:52 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

Barbara Gail “BG” Joseph peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Barbara Gail, affectionately known as “BG” by family and friends, was born on August 27, 1957 in Crowley, Louisiana to her loving parents Mary Lena Joseph and Herman Davis, who both proceeded her in death.

She was also proceeded in death by two loving sisters, Celledore Jones and Mary Bernard, and two loving brothers, Anthony Minix and Amos Joseph.

BG accepted Christ at a young age and attended New St. John in Port Arthur, TX. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1976 and became a licensed cosmetologist.

She retired after 25 years of dedication at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves, Texas.

Barbara absolutely loved spending time with family and loving on her grandchildren.

She enjoyed bingo regularly and always brought her big smile everywhere she went. She was known for having a big, caring heart.

BG was an amazing mother of three children. Janel & Janella Joseph and Charles Joseph (Tammie Joseph, daughter-in-law).

She leaves to cherish her memories 10 grandchildren: Ra’Zhanel Johnson, Ja’Qualon Davis, Tania Prados, Cortney Prados, Charles Joseph Jr., Javen Valmore, Caeden Joseph, Calencia Joseph, Jacob Wells, and Lennox Joseph; five great grandchildren: Rilyn Smith, Bentley Richard, Ethan Davis, and Paris & Paige Davis; six sisters: Lena Minix Sanders, Jackqulyn Fitzgerald, Theresa Joseph, Brenda Joseph Jackson, Evetta Davis, Lettie M. Davis Wilridge; three brothers: Martin Chaisson, Michael Minix Sr., and Kenneth Joseph, one aunt Anna Belle Victor and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29th 2021, Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd. Port Arthur, TX with viewing from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles

Port Arthur police ID victim of fatal shooting

Local

GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Local

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

Local

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles

Local

Port Arthur police ID victim of fatal shooting

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team brings COVID shots to homeless camps

Local

Port Arthur man found at jail with cocaine after strip search, authorities said

Local

$48K in gold, silver coins stolen from post office; Nederland man arrested

College/Pro Sports

Nederland graduate Kody Kolb playing in NAIA World Series

Local

Man shot, killed Thursday night in Port Arthur

Local

2 Port Arthur men charged with murder following 2019 shooting death

Lifestyle

GALLERY — Port Neches-Groves celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Lifestyle

GALLERY — Nederland High sends off seniors at graduation

Check this Out

Ready to retire: Constable Eddie Collins “always gave Precinct 8 100 percent”

Local

Port Arthur residents can get paid to attend EMT classes. See how.

Business

PA Reloaded bringing 50+ regional businesses & vendors to Port Arthur

Local

Port Commissioner Linda Spears talks of port’s importance to economy

Local

Port Commission President John Comeaux talks about board’s role, goals

Groves

Congrats to this year’s Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel scholarship winners

High School Sports

Memorial coach wants players to use 7-on-7 to help win on Friday nights

Local

UPDATE: Longtime constable Eddie Collins set to retire

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur outlines fall plan with changes to mask, vaccination & social distancing

Local

Autopsy called to determine cause of death after body found Wednesday morning

Business

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

Local

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs