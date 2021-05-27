expand
Ad Spot

May 27, 2021

Breelyn Brittain and Langing Luo (Courtesy photos)

Congrats to this year’s Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel scholarship winners

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel recently awarded scholarships to two Mid County graduates: Langning Luo of Nederland High School and Breelyn Brittain of Port Neches-Groves High School.

The scholarship program began in 2017 with the support of local businesses, which provide the majority of the funding, and donations from members of the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Since 2017, $12,000 in scholarships have been awarded to Mid County graduates.

Brittain plans to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in education. She has participated in a variety of school organization, including Indianettes, as a lieutenant.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and belongs the Fellowship of Young Adults. She also contributed to her community by helping with hurricane cleanup and as a Special Olympics helper.

After graduating from Nederland High School, Luo will attend Texas University in Austin to major in biochemistry. She has been active in school and community activities throughout her high school years.

She has been in the All-Region band for three years. She was also a member of the high school UIL Calculator and Mathematics team.

She was historian of the National Honor Society and a member of the National Spanish Honor Society.

She volunteered at her church and volunteered at the public library, the Nederland Heritage Festival and local food drives and recycling initiatives.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur residents can get paid to attend EMT classes. See how.

PA Reloaded bringing 50+ regional businesses & vendors to Port Arthur

Port Commissioner Linda Spears talks of port’s importance to economy

Port Commission President John Comeaux talks about board’s role, goals

Local

Port Arthur residents can get paid to attend EMT classes. See how.

Business

PA Reloaded bringing 50+ regional businesses & vendors to Port Arthur

Local

Port Commissioner Linda Spears talks of port’s importance to economy

Local

Port Commission President John Comeaux talks about board’s role, goals

Groves

Congrats to this year’s Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel scholarship winners

High School Sports

Memorial coach wants players to use 7-on-7 to help win on Friday nights

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur outlines fall plan with changes to mask, vaccination & social distancing

Local

Autopsy called to determine cause of death after body found Wednesday morning

Business

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

Local

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Local

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

High School Sports

Memorial unveils 2021 football schedule: “We definitely need to test ourselves early”

High School Sports

Nederland breaks out 2021 football schedule: “It is a great test for kids prior to district”

Local

Nederland City Council makes ruling on mask protocol

Local

Nominate YOUR favorite businesses, people today in PA News Best Of

Education

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Groves

PNG coach, players holding heads high after season ends

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent