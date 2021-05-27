GALLERY — Port Neches-Groves celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

PORT NECHES — On Thursday 329 PNGISD seniors and their family and friends gathered at the stadium for the Class of 2021 commencement ceremony.

Graduates that spoke talked of a year marred by tropical weather, an ice storm and COVID-19. Still, the only Southeast Texas school district to start 2020-2021 in-person without a distance learning option celebrated a successful school year.

The graduating class voted for the sunflower as the class flower; “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) as the class song; and the class quote of, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them,” by Walt Disney.

Suma Cum Laude graduates are: Jason Adams, Julia Barrett, Nathaniel Brant, Steve Flores, Jacob Hoyt, Blake Makelki and Thomas Reinholt.

Magna Cum Ladue graduates are: Brody Bailey, Reid Landry, Logan Minter, Susannah Pate, Tylor Pham, Cora Pitts, Kelci Ryan, Emma Seymour, Sadie Shrestha and Thuytien Tan.