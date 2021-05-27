Man shot, killed Thursday night in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday night.
On Thursday at approximately 8:44 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call from 4140 highway 365, Avery Trace Apartments, in reference to a shooting.
Officers arrived in the area and located a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police said the identity of the victim would be released later.
PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case.