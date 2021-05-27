expand
May 27, 2021

Memorial sophomore Jaylon Guilbeau communicates a signal to his teammates during Friday’s game against Houston Austin. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-8-19

Memorial coach wants players to use 7-on-7 to help win on Friday nights

By Chris Moore

Published 12:09 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Competition never stops for Memorial football. Leading into summer workouts, several players are using 7-on-7 leagues to train and prepare for the rigors of the upcoming fall season.

“We have a league that plays with Port Neches and West Brook and United,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said. “We play every week. They get after it…We just play our starters. We don’t really play the 7-on-7 mindset. We use our starting back seven on defense and our skill guys on offense.”

Morgan said the fact quarterbacks and receivers get more reps together is the biggest asset to any program.

“They are getting so much work,” Morgan said. “They are throwing and catching all the time, which we benefit from. There is school 7-on-7, travel 7-on-7 and youth 7-on-7. We benefit from all of it. I just try to get our guys to understand the end goal is to win on Friday night, not 7-on-7. Yes, they should go out and compete, but that is not the end goal.”

Memorial quarterback Jah’mar Sanders powers into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown against Beaumont United on Thursday in Beaumont. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-5-20

Memorial quarterback Jah’mar Sanders, who competes with the Memorial 7-on-7 team, said he is able to see more coverages.

Sanders also has a relatively new group of targets this fall with three of his top receivers graduating.

“It helps to be able to see the different ways a secondary can disguise a coverage,” he said. “The more time we put in running routes and teaching each other, the more I learn their traits and what to look for in different situations.”

Sanders said 7-on-7 helps with the mental aspect of the game.

“It is all about keeping composure,” he said. “If you do that, you will most likely win, just like in a season game.”

Titans corner Jaylon Guilbeau splits his time between working out with the team and playing for Fast Houston, which is one of the premiere 7-on-7 teams in the region. The junior committed to the University of Texas prior to last season.

“It helps me a lot,” Guilbeau said of playing with Fast Houston. “…I like playing against that level of competition. I am a big player, myself. I want to be No. 1. They want to be No. 1, too. I just go out there, compete and try to dominate my opponent.”

The Titans begin summer workouts Tuesday.

