May 28, 2021

Mr. Lucian Joseph Adams Sr.

By PA News

Published 6:57 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

Mr. Lucian Joseph Adams Sr., 74, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

He was born November 5, 1946 to Domingo Adams and Mary Escamilla Adams.

Lucian graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1965. He was a lifelong area resident and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Lucian worked at Medical Center of Southeast Texas as a lab tech and a radiology tech.

He was a member of the Lions Club and Hispanic Business League. Lucian coached the St. James football team and Pioneer Little leagues.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur with Reverend David Edwards officiating.

A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Milam, Texas.

Lucian was preceded in death by his parents, Domingo Adams and Mary Escamilla Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Adams, daughter, Michelle Bryant and Troy of Austin, son, Lucian Adams Jr. of Port Arthur, sisters, Amanda Loflin of Nederland, Rose Marie LeBlanc of Bridge City, Gloria Pircher and husband Gary of Beaumont, Linda Garcia of Port Arthur, brothers, Domingo Adams Jr. and wife Caryle of Winnie, Robert Adams and wife Shari of Groves, Rudy Adams and wife Gloria of Nederland, George Adams and wife Sandy of Nederland and grandchild Beau Bryant.

