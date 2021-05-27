PA Reloaded bringing 50+ regional businesses & vendors to Port Arthur

The PA Reloaded Pop-Up Shop, with a majority of Black-owned and female-owned businesses, is coming back to the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

Tierrany DeCuir and Corey Bernard are organizing the event, which will be held from 1-6 p.m. June 12.

“I called it PA Reloaded because everybody is always talking about once upon a time in the city there were a lot of small businesses and places to go and places to shop. With the current climate, we don’t have that in the city,” DeCuir said. “This will allow small business owners to come and show their products and services and work with other business owners and network.”

DeCuir said Port Arthur has a lot of legitimate businesses that basically only operate out of residents’ homes. This event gives them a venue to showcase their products and services.

More than 55 vendors are signed up to participate, including clothing businesses, one that has organic soaps and scrubs, makeup vendors, photographers, jewelry vendors, a feed store and western gear business, candle vendors and Mary Kay. A few catering companies will be on site with information about their services, and a dance studio will hold registration at this time.

The majority of the businesses taking part in the event are from Port Arthur, along with some from Beaumont, two from Lake Charles, one from Orange and two from Houston.

Asia Jones, owner of Finessed Beauty Bar at 1621 Houston Ave., is one of the vendors taking part. She has been in business for three years and has a full-service salon. While she won’t have products out for sale, she will have a booth with information about the many services her salon offers, she said.

Finessed Beauty Bar offers hair extensions, treatment, eyebrow waxing, eyelash extension and facials.

Jones said this isn’t the first time she has been part of the event and she’s excited to do it again.

“We are a full service salon and our aim is to please,” Jones said. “We want to provide luxury service, one-of-a-kind service.”

DeCuir said the Pop-Up Shop would be more of a community than shopping event, offering an atmosphere where guests can linger. And there will be a moonwalk for children.

Participating businesses include: Too Much Collection, LLC, Chase Ray Shaved Ice, Finessed Beauty Bar, The Commissioners Corral, Krafted by Kimora, Travel by Riya, Desiree’s Catering, Kouture Kween, Coco’s Creationz, Yes She Blogs, Bigg Mama’s, Boutique That, Just Drank Me by Chelci, Tranquil & Chill, Exquistte Fashions, RichQueens Boutique, All Thingz Lette, Modern Queen Life, XIV14 Photography, Belle Anne Beauty Lounge, Delicious Lashes & More, Be Something Clothing, Po Phill Classic Wash, Saltiva Bath, Kris. P Productions, All Natural, LLC, Bourgeois Fashtique, Finessed Meats, Pop Sealed productions, Mogul Essents, C.Hickss Creations Vinyl, HTV, & Sublimation, Boss Box, Shu’s Closet, Too Much Creative Critique Resume Writing, GP industrial (Sponsor), Amandatory Braids, Andrews BBQ, MK Cutie, Vickie’s Flavors, FFF-Licious Treats & Catering, Indigene, Closet Kave, Big Daddy’s Crawfish , LUK Boutique , Tasty T’s, Smoke Sumpt BBQ, The Phasion Junkie, Tutor 4 kids, Scentsy, Gifted Treasures Bling, Doll Girls Dance Studio, Gulfcoast Cleaning Service, Plottin Billions , Port Arthur Greater Minority Chamber of Commerce, Beyond Expressions Photography and Allen Shay Clothing.

For vendors and more information, email pareloaded2020@gmail.com.