expand
Ad Spot

May 27, 2021

Acadian Ambulance Service (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur residents can get paid to attend EMT classes. See how.

By Monique Batson

Published 12:30 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Port Arthur residents interested in becoming an EMT could soon do so for free while getting paid following a partnership between the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation and Acadian Ambulance Services.

The agreement, which was approved this week by city council, would allow for 20 Port Arthur residents to enter a 13-week class, paid for by Acadian, while earning $7.50 an hour through the EDC.

“Acadian Ambulance has agreed to hire everyone that completes the training program,” said Floyd Batiste, executive director of the EDC. “Acadian has also said…(it) will pay for the EMT training that is a year or two years if they stay on.”

The first course is available to those without any previous training, said Eddie Burleigh, Acadian Ambulance Southeast Texas operations manager.

Entry-level EMTs learn how to ventilate, fibrillate, control bleeding, bandage wounds, splinter strains and breaks, deliver infants, operate emergency vehicles and use proper communication skills.

Tuition for the course, according to information on Acadian’s website, starts at $1,500. However, through the partnership with the EDC, the 20 Port Arthur residents selected will have their tuition waived.

Scholarships are available for those who want to continue training while working and earn their paramedic certification through the 15-month course.

EMTs on average start out at approximately $30,000 annually, and paramedics average $45,000 annually, as stated on the company’s website.

The workforce training agreement between the EDC and Acadian states that the ambulance company will select the 20 Port Arthur students and then provide the EDC with reports on their class attendance record.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Cal Jones and Mayor Thurman Bartie expressed concern that the funding could go to people outside the city.

“I see a lot of people working, and stop me if I’m wrong, but I see a lot of people working on ambulances and I know they’re not from Port Arthur,” Bartie said.

Batiste said selected applicants would have to show a photo ID and a current utility bill.

“We only pay for training for Port Arthur residents, nobody else,” he said. “We cannot pay for someone from Nederland, Port Neches or Groves. This type of training is specifically for Port Arthur residents.”

EMT classes begin every fall and spring, and are hosted in Beaumont at 550 Interstate 10 South, Suite 200.

Those interested in learning more can email recruiting@acadian.com.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur residents can get paid to attend EMT classes. See how.

PA Reloaded bringing 50+ regional businesses & vendors to Port Arthur

Port Commissioner Linda Spears talks of port’s importance to economy

Port Commission President John Comeaux talks about board’s role, goals

Local

Port Arthur residents can get paid to attend EMT classes. See how.

Business

PA Reloaded bringing 50+ regional businesses & vendors to Port Arthur

Local

Port Commissioner Linda Spears talks of port’s importance to economy

Local

Port Commission President John Comeaux talks about board’s role, goals

Groves

Congrats to this year’s Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel scholarship winners

High School Sports

Memorial coach wants players to use 7-on-7 to help win on Friday nights

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur outlines fall plan with changes to mask, vaccination & social distancing

Local

Autopsy called to determine cause of death after body found Wednesday morning

Business

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

Local

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Local

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts

High School Sports

Memorial unveils 2021 football schedule: “We definitely need to test ourselves early”

High School Sports

Nederland breaks out 2021 football schedule: “It is a great test for kids prior to district”

Local

Nederland City Council makes ruling on mask protocol

Local

Nominate YOUR favorite businesses, people today in PA News Best Of

Education

Mathnasium ready to help students after trying school year

Groves

PNG coach, players holding heads high after season ends

Local

Greater Port Arthur mourns, shares memories of 3 victims lost in fatal wreck

Lifestyle

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter celebrates Delta Sigma Theta Sorority superstars

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hard work leads to success for Nederland’s valedictorian & salutatorian

Local

Field of candidates set for Nederland City Council special election

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team taking vaccinations to homebound residents, seafarers in need

Groves

Groves raising cost on multiple-trash can households to avoid major expenditure jump

High School Sports

Sabine Pass state champ Travis Mistry signs letter of intent