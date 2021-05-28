expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Nederland graduate Kody Kolb will play for LSU Shreveport in the NAIA World Series. Courtesy Photo

Nederland graduate Kody Kolb playing in NAIA World Series

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Friday, May 28, 2021

Nederland graduate Kody Kolb will play for the LSU Shreveport Pilots in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series.

LSUS is one of the 10 teams competing in the double-elimination tournament in Lewiston, Idaho this weekend. The first games will be played Friday.

The Pilots’ first game was against Keiser on Friday morning.

Kolb played for the Nederland Bulldogs for three years before graduating in 2016.

His current team has overcome quite a bit of adversity to make it among the league’s elite.

“At the start of the season, we had a COVID outbreak on the team,” Kolb said. “We had about eight (cases), so we got shut down. Then, we got hit with the snowstorm and we were out three weeks without playing. Coming back from that was pretty hard.”

The Pilots started the season 12-11 and in need of something to motivate the team to get back to the school’s historical wining ways.

“At one point, we all came together and said that something had to change to get the program back to what it had been built to,” Kolb said. “We went on to win 21 of our next 23. We turned our season completely around, and it put us back on the map, where we should be.”

 

Despite the Pilots’ ability to change the trajectory of their season, LSUS fell short of the regular season conference title.

“That was not normal for us,” he said. “We got swept by (Our Lady of the Lake). That is a series we should’ve won. We came around to the conference tournament as the second seed and lost the first game. We had our backs against the wall. We had to win five straight games to win the tournament and that is what we did.”

The conference tournament win punched LSUS’s ticket to the regional tournament in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

“We won our first game and lost our second,” Kolb said. “Here we were with our backs against the wall again and we had to win out to make the World Series.”

For the regular season, Kolb hit .426 with 31 runs scored and nearly 40 RBIs, 13 doubles and four homeruns.

Kolb said he is thankful for his time in the Nederland baseball program.

“It was never an easy path,” he said. “(Then-Head Coach Cody) Robbins was on us constantly. There were times that it was difficult to play, but that is the environment I want to be in. Playing for a coach that is hard on you helps you in the long run. It is definitely showing now, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

Kolb said injuries have taken a toll on his playing career, but he has enjoyed the ability to play past high school.

“My body is kind of worn out from everything I have done to it,” he said. “If another opportunity comes, I would be more than blessed to take it. I think I am going to take the path of being a coach. It has been a long-term dream of mine and I am going to take it.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles

Port Arthur police ID victim of fatal shooting

Port Arthur Strike Team brings COVID shots to homeless camps

Local

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

Local

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles

Local

Port Arthur police ID victim of fatal shooting

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team brings COVID shots to homeless camps

Local

Port Arthur man found at jail with cocaine after strip search, authorities said

Local

$48K in gold, silver coins stolen from post office; Nederland man arrested

College/Pro Sports

Nederland graduate Kody Kolb playing in NAIA World Series

Local

Man shot, killed Thursday night in Port Arthur

Local

2 Port Arthur men charged with murder following 2019 shooting death

Lifestyle

GALLERY — Port Neches-Groves celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Lifestyle

GALLERY — Nederland High sends off seniors at graduation

Check this Out

Ready to retire: Constable Eddie Collins “always gave Precinct 8 100 percent”

Local

Port Arthur residents can get paid to attend EMT classes. See how.

Business

PA Reloaded bringing 50+ regional businesses & vendors to Port Arthur

Local

Port Commissioner Linda Spears talks of port’s importance to economy

Local

Port Commission President John Comeaux talks about board’s role, goals

Groves

Congrats to this year’s Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel scholarship winners

High School Sports

Memorial coach wants players to use 7-on-7 to help win on Friday nights

Local

UPDATE: Longtime constable Eddie Collins set to retire

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur outlines fall plan with changes to mask, vaccination & social distancing

Local

Autopsy called to determine cause of death after body found Wednesday morning

Business

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

Local

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs

Local

Meet the heroes: Port Neches firefighters, Acadian EMTs recognized for life-saving efforts