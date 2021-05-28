NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles

NEDERLAND — Two Nederland High School students did not get their diplomas as planned Thursday night following a wardrobe discrepancy, school officials said.

According to the district’s communications office, two students chose to wear a Marine stole and Air Force stole during the graduation.

“They put them on after they sat down, which is against our guidelines for graduation,” an NISD representative said. “After the graduation, administration held their diplomas, which is per the guidelines, so they could talk to the administrator before deciding the next step.”

Communication between the school district and families has been taking place Friday.

“All students participating in the ceremony sign and agree to abide by the guidelines set forth by Nederland High School for the event,” an NISD statement read. “While Nederland ISD supports all students and their future endeavors, our intention during this ceremony is to celebrate their academic accomplishments while a student in our school district.”

Officials said they are reviewing all practices and guidelines for future programs while maintaining the long-standing traditions of Nederland High School.

“We are extremely proud of the entire graduating class of 2021 and look forward to seeing everything they achieve in the years to come,” an NISD statement read.